Nicondra: Extreme heat continues through the weekend

Better rain chances next week could break heat
A break in temperatures likely next week as a front prompts better rain chances.
A break in temperatures likely next week as a front prompts better rain chances.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expecting another scorching day with high temperatures in the triple digits across the region, but we are looking ahead to a likely break in our heat dome as we head into the middle of next week. High pressure will remain in control through at least Monday before the strong high we’ve dealt with slides west with a trough pushing a front south across the region. The front will allow for a better chance for rain helping to reduce temperatures into the middle of next week. We will also be watching for tropical development of a wave moving across Central America in the Caribbean and likely to become more organized as it pushes towards the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it appears the front will kick whatever may develop towards Florida. We will continue to monitor closely in the Fox 8 Weather Center.

