Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in neighborhood

“Pete,” a pet peacock, was shot and killed with arrows in a Las Vegas neighborhood. (KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas neighborhood is outraged after someone shot a beloved pet peacock with a hunter’s bow and arrow and killed him.

City of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services officers are looking for the culprit and ask for anyone with information to come forward.

Pete the pet peacock belonged to a resident in the gated Castlegate neighborhood. Neighbors flocked to see him strut and display his feathers. Many neighbors had pictures of Pete on their phones.

“We are devastated. We have been in tears around this neighborhood for days,” said neighbor Ann Tillman, who would feed the bird berries when he pecked on the window. “Our grandkids loved that bird.”

Neighbor Felicity Carter found Pete with his injuries, quickly scooped him up and rushed him to an exotic veterinarian.

“I found him up against the fence, and he had an arrow sticking out of him. He just kind of laid there, almost like he knew I was trying to help him,” she said.

Carter took photos of the wounded bird in the vet’s office at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital. Staff rushed to treat him after he had lost a lot of blood, and Carter said they were even searching for a blood transfusion from a peacock.

X-rays shared by the hospital showed the damage.

“The vet called and said that he had actually been shot twice. Once in the neck, that went completely through and through, barely missing his jugular and his esophagus, and then the body cavity shot that was actually stuck in him still,” Carter said.

Despite best efforts, the peacock did not survive the extensive injuries.

“This was just such a senseless crime, and I don’t understand how anybody can just be so morbid and just shoot a defenseless animal,” Carter said.. “I will not stop until I find out who did this to him. We have to do something for Pete.”

An email from the Castlegate HOA asked neighbors to check their surveillance video and report information to authorities.

City officials said the possible charge for the crime could be misdemeanor animal cruelty, with a penalty up to six months in jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

