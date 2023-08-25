BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Records keep falling but storm chances slowly making a return

By Monday, rain chances go all the way up to 60%
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slowly but surely a change is coming to our weather heading into this weekend as we may finally get a little rain in the forecast.

Now the heat will take some time to back down as we’re going to soar today and over the course of the weekend. Expect triple digit highs and maybe even another run at our all-time record high by Sunday. The current forecast is for another tie at 102. Today I’m keeping with the 20% rain chance but a few more storms are to pop over the weekend as this high pressure finally starts to weaken.

I’m promising a different weather pattern next week as a front drops in from the north leading to better storm chances and an end to the 100 degree weather...for now. Monday brings with it a 60% chance for storms with some coverage of rain extending for most of next week.

This front is helping us out in the tropics as we’re likely going to see the development of a new depression or storm in the Caribbean by early next week. As that happens, the front will grab this developing storm and send it east of us into Florida. Outside of this new area being monitored, there is nothing else to be concerned with in the tropics. Franklin will become our next hurricane as it lifts north over the open Atlantic Ocean.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Surprising factors used to make the drought monitor each week
Bruce: More record heat is here
Bruce: Triple digits through early next week; mid week a Gulf tropical system may bring higher rain chances
Early next week a front could slide south as the high pushes east allowing for better rain...
Nicondra: More heat to come, but looking ahead to more action in the tropics
Next 7 Days
High heat levels remain but a storm not out of the question