Records keep falling but storm chances slowly making a return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slowly but surely a change is coming to our weather heading into this weekend as we may finally get a little rain in the forecast.

Now the heat will take some time to back down as we’re going to soar today and over the course of the weekend. Expect triple digit highs and maybe even another run at our all-time record high by Sunday. The current forecast is for another tie at 102. Today I’m keeping with the 20% rain chance but a few more storms are to pop over the weekend as this high pressure finally starts to weaken.

I’m promising a different weather pattern next week as a front drops in from the north leading to better storm chances and an end to the 100 degree weather...for now. Monday brings with it a 60% chance for storms with some coverage of rain extending for most of next week.

This front is helping us out in the tropics as we’re likely going to see the development of a new depression or storm in the Caribbean by early next week. As that happens, the front will grab this developing storm and send it east of us into Florida. Outside of this new area being monitored, there is nothing else to be concerned with in the tropics. Franklin will become our next hurricane as it lifts north over the open Atlantic Ocean.

