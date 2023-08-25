VERNON WILDFIRES: Residents on Graham Road, Lonnie Jean Loop asked to evacuate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are multiple fires in Vernon Parish prompting calls for evacuations.

All residents on Graham Road and Lonnie Jean Loop are advised to evacuate immediately. Cooper Baptist Church is open for evacuees.

Heat map of Beauregard and Vernon Parish (NASA)

Evans heat map (NASA)

Rosepine heat map (NASA)

EVANS AREA FIRE

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents within a five-mile radius of Miller Rd., J.D. Mitcham Rd., and Almadane Cemetery Rd. due to a wildfire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the fire on Miller Road and J.D. Mitcham Road has contained the jump near J.D. Mitcham Road.

Another fire is on Planer Mill Road in the Vernon/Beauregard Parish area.

Evans High School will be closed on Friday.

DOTD has shut down Highway 111 South from Highway 8 ( Texas Highway) in Evans to the Junction Community in Beauregard Parish until further notice.

PROVIDENCE FIRE BETWEEN ROSEPINE AND PITKIN

An immediate mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents on:

West Boundary Rd.

Ida Bailey Rd.

B Johnson Rd.

R. C. Calcote Rd.

All adjacent roads

A fire is active in Vernon Parish on B Johnson Road, which is near Wolf Rock Save in the Kisatchie area, on the southeast side of La. 10, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two structures were lost in this fire, and one person was pulled from her home by a deputy, Sheriff Sam Craft said.

PITKIN AREA FIRE

A fire described Thursday as “out of control” has been reported near La. 113 and Ed Perkins Road.

Deputies from Rapides Parish and Vernon Parish sheriff’s offices are currently on scene, along with multiple fire departments and the U.S. Forestry Service, according to Tommy Carnline, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff.

Via the Fort Johnson Garrison

Off-post soldiers and family members that are an Active Duty Soldier or Family Member residing off post, if they are affected by an evacuation order issued by local authorities, The Main Post Chapel is being opened as a temporary safe haven, until further accommodations can be made.

SCHOOL DISMISSALS

Several schools are letting out early due to a power outage: West Leesville, East Leesville, Vernon Middle, Leesville Junior High, Leesville High.

