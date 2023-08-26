Body of New Orleans native killed during the bombing of Pearl Harbor returns to Louisiana for burial

SLIDELL, La (WVUE) - Clarence Thompson, a navy sailor killed during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was laid to rest in the Southeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Slidell, Louisiana on Friday (August 25).

The New Orleans native’s remains were returned home more than 80 years later for a proper burial.

Trevor Clayton said he recently found out he was Thompson’s distant cousin through DNA testing. After learning about Thompson’s sacrifice years ago, Clayton said he wanted to be a part of this moment.

“He loved the Navy. He loved his country,” Clayton said. “As I read his story and listened to what he’s done for the country and what he’s done for himself he was a great man and a great patriot.”

Clayton said he doesn’t know why it took so long for Thompson to come home.

“Would we have liked it to be done sooner yes. But the fact that it was done we appreciate it,” he said.

Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger said Thompson could have retired 3 years before he was killed. That’s one of the reasons why Eddinger said he admires him.

“He was a career guy, and he deserves our respect,” Eddinger said. “He could’ve taken his chances and gotten out, but he didn’t. He stayed in and he chose to fight.”

Eddinger said Thompson served as a ship cook in World War I, then a kitchen supervisor during World War II. It’s believed Thompson was supervising cooks on the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941.

Eddinger said he hopes Thompson’s story serves as a lesson for this generation and the next generation of American citizens.

“It’s important because he gave of himself beyond himself,” he said. “Sometimes we have to give more than ourselves for a greater cause for the greater good.”

