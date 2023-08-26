BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Record heat Sunday; Gulf comes alive as a storm develops and heads north

Bruce: Developing tropical system will bring much needed rain to start the work week
Bruce: Developing tropical system will bring much needed rain to start the work week
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have yet another weekend with record temperatures in store.

Highs will be in the triple digits across the area, with feels-like temperatures in the 115-120 range. An excessive heat warning is in effect through this evening.

Storm chances increase a tad Sunday as the ridge of high pressure bringing us the heat pushes to the west, putting us in the storm track.

A surge of moisture from the Gulf comes at the start of the week, along with a cold front coming down from the north increasing our rain chances.

An area of low pressure near the Yucatan has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm at the start of the week. This feature will likely impact parts of Florida, staying to our east due to the front coming down. In return, we will increase rain coverage Monday and Tuesday to 60%. We need it bad!

