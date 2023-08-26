BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at the White Sox's baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

“Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game,” the police said in its statement. “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.”

According to the White Sox, investigators aren’t sure if shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark.

“While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” the team said in its statement.

People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023,...
People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing. Additional details were expected to be released later. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery.”

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the team and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say

Latest News

The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday.
High school football team helps clean up community destroyed by tornado
The cleanup efforts come after an EF-1 tornado devastated parts of the area on Thursday.
Football teams cleans up community destroyed by tornado
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
Scores reported safe after Maui releases names of unaccounted for, but hundreds still missing
The hope is that many on the list are fine and simply haven’t checked with emergency personnel.
Maui releases names of hundreds missing from wildfires