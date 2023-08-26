Crews battle another bush fire in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening, officials say

HUSSER, La. (WVUE) - A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.

Multiple agencies were on the scene working to contain the blaze. Residents are advised to stay informed and take precautions—updates to follow.

Lee Road Fire Department along with Folsom Fire Department, Abita Springs Fire Department and Pearl River Fire... Posted by Lee Road Fire Department on Friday, August 25, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.