Crews battle another bush fire in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening, officials say

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.
A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.(Lee Road Fire Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUSSER, La. (WVUE) - A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.

Multiple agencies were on the scene working to contain the blaze. Residents are advised to stay informed and take precautions—updates to follow.

Lee Road Fire Department along with Folsom Fire Department, Abita Springs Fire Department and Pearl River Fire...

Posted by Lee Road Fire Department on Friday, August 25, 2023

