Crews battle another bush fire in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening, officials say
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUSSER, La. (WVUE) - A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.
Multiple agencies were on the scene working to contain the blaze. Residents are advised to stay informed and take precautions—updates to follow.
