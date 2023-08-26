LSU Health expert reacts to the Marathon fire; says children get higher doses of pollution

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU Health New Orleans expert on environmental and occupational health says people with underlying conditions like asthma, the elderly, and children are of special concern during fires like the one at Marathon Petroleum in Garyville on Friday (August 25).

Thick black smoke billowed from the plant for hours, prompting a mandatory evacuation for a two-mile radius lifted during the Friday afternoon.

Dr. Daniel Harrington is an assistant professor in the environmental and occupational health program at LSU Health, and he is a certified industrial hygienist. He has also studied air pollution.

“So, people who have pre-existing health conditions like asthma and also sensitive sub-populations also include the children and elderly and just one thing I’d like your viewers to know is that environmental exposure to pollution we often concern ourselves with children’s health,” said Harrington. “Children get higher doses of pollution than the general population.”

Dr. Joy Banner, a co-founder and co-director of The Descendants Project, which focuses on environmental justice issues saw the smoke while heading to Edgard.

“We were driving in the direction of the fire and continuing to see the smoke get darker and darker and darker and then someone called us and said, there was a fire at Marathon. I mean it was really scary because at that time were were directly across the river from it,” said Banner.

She questions how the evacuation order was handled.

“If it would have exploded, we would have been impacted by it and I was surprised there wasn’t an evacuation called for those communities even across the river,” said Banner.

The chemical released was NAPHTHA. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, when the chemical is blended with other materials, it makes high-grade motor gasoline or jet fuels.

“It’s a complex mixture of hydrocarbons that get burned in a fire like this, so there’s not going to be just one particular compound of interest,” said Harrington.

He added that good quality masks can be helpful when people are near such fires like the one at Marathon.

“Especially an N-95 respirator, a well-fitted N-95 respirator is a very good mask to protect yourself against fine particulate matter, It’s the same kind of mask we’ve all become used to using during the pandemic and it turns out in the case of a particulate matter from fires like this or from wildfires, they’re very effective at reducing people’s exposure,” said Harrington.

Banner is involved in the fight against a proposed grain terminal near the Whitney Plantation in St. John Parish. She was on her way to a court hearing involving that when she spotted the refinery fire.

“And this is what we have been saying, you know, we are in cancer alley,” said Banner.

And she calls for more oversight of industrial facilities.

“This is what we have been arguing that there needs to be more regulation, there needs to be, there needs to be a pause in bringing more industrial facilities around residential communities.”

