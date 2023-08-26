New Orleans council halts shuttering of parklets, vows to create enforcement plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - By a unanimous vote, the New Orleans City Council temporarily spared parklets, the outdoor permitted street-side seating areas that popped up in New Orleans during the pandemic.

Some bar owners were excited about the news of a six-month moratorium on enforcement of current regulations against parklets.

If current regulations are enforced, it would lead to bars and restaurants not in commercial districts (the vast majority of parklets are at neighborhood businesses) having to board up their parklets.

“I know for my parklet, we spent about three thousand dollars building the structure on top of the water barriers the city provided to make it safe and nice and aesthetically pleasing,” said Sam Wurth, owner of Pepp’s Pub in the Marigny. “To tear that down and then have to rebuild it would be a lot of money, especially during the slow summer.”

Wurth said he and other business owners with parklets received a letter from the Department of Public Works earlier this summer, informing them that they had until August 31st to close their parklets under existing city code.

Now, Wurth and other business owners said they’re breathing a sigh of relief.

“The neighbors like this. This is where we all hang out. This is our space too,” Wurth said. “I think small neighborhood bars like in the Marigny and the Bywater and some of the Uptown areas, it makes a lot of sense.”

Wurth said he hopes the new regulations will examine parklets on a case-by-case basis, and allow them to exist in certain areas zoned for “mixed use.”

There are around 40 permitted parklets citywide, a number much lower than cities like New York and Philadelphia, said Councilman Freddie King.

King’s office has taken the reins on the parklet issue, and he said there would be much discussion in the coming weeks between the city and stakeholders to create new regulations for parklets.

“It’s at least 30 to 40 percent of our revenue,” Wurth said. “I just see that everyone wants to sit outside. We’re dog friendly. People want to see their neighbors on a nice day.”

Opponents of parklets contend they create a traffic hazard and choke the sidewalks and raise issues around enforcement. Supporters maintain they improve neighborhood safety and say business owners have an incentive to enforce safety at their parklets.

“It’s nice to be sit outside, enjoy the outside air with your friends,” said Kejuan Bell, a frequent at R Bar in the Marigny. “It’s been a lot better, brings a lot more people out, people want to come hang out at the bar, people feel safe walking down the street.”

King said, while the moratorium is in place, no new parklets will be permitted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.