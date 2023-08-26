NOPD graduates a dozen new officers; NOLA Coalition concerned about the suspension of online recruiting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A dozen officers were sworn in Friday (Aug. 25) as the newest members of the New Orleans Police Department.

Class 197 is the first class to begin training and graduate under Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork. Woodfork says crime reduction and recruitment are her top priorities as the NOPD faces a manpower crisis.

Currently, the NOPD has around 900 officers, and the superintendent says she would like to add about 300 officers to the force in the next two years. Woodfork commended the department’s recruitment team.

However, the online advertising that has driven NOPD recruitment for years was suspended earlier this month. It was halted with the end of the deal between the city and the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.

Now, the NOLA Coalition is urging the NOPD to resume online advertising for recruits, stating in the past month, applications dropped by 50 percent.

“The good news to this point in the year is that it looked like a turnaround year after in 2022, we lost close to 120 officers. This year, according to projections, was going to break even or even better, but that was before the online recruiting suddenly stopped in the month of August so we are very concerned that the top of the funnel at least has been shut off, and it needs to open up as quickly as possible,” says Michael Hecht.

This was the third class of NOPD recruits to graduate this year. Of the dozen new officers to graduate, some are out of state. Those we talked to said they knew about the manpower shortage, which was why they signed up.

“I wanted to do something for my community and give back to this great city. I wanted to give back to it. I also felt that the NOPD was very inclusive to the LGBTQ community, and I wanted to be involved in that,” says Officer Christina Laureano.

49 recruits are training in two classes, set to graduate in October.

