Residents by the massive Marathon Refinery fire concerned with communication

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The large Marathon Refinery fire forced schools, residents and a veterans’ home among others to evacuate for more than four hours.

People with breathing conditions, like asthma, and the elderly are at the highest risk.

Community members said they wish they had found out about the fire earlier... and that it wasn’t just a post on Facebook.

Many Garyville residents told Fox 8 they never knew an evacuation order was in place.

Others said they just chose not to evacuate.

While some parents were forced to frantically pick kids up from school, grab essentials and go.

“Everybody seen what happened. You couldn’t miss it,” said Joseph Lewis, a resident.

“I could see the smoke real good. I mean it looked like maybe 300 feet in the air,” said Lenny Loupe, resident.

“My nose was burning. My chest was burning,” a resident said as his family evacuated.

Hundreds of people are back home in St. John the Baptist Parish after a large refinery fire forced schools, residents and a veterans’ home to evacuate.

But some said they never heard a peep from parish officials.

“Girl, do you realize you’re talking about Saint John Parish… we don’t have communication or nothing,” said Lewis. “They never let you know what’s going on until after the fact. Until somebody gets hurt or it’s out of control.”

“I think we ought to know. We ought to know sooner. As soon as it happens,” Loupe said.

“They just told me the school was ok lockdown. Now, at the last minute my momma had to go and get my child,” a mother told fox 8.

“Proper protocol. Like we got a chemical plant nearby. You got a fire with fumes. This toxic,” said a resident.

For more than six hours thick smoke poured out of the marathon petroleum plant in Garyville; a black cloud of chemicals billowed into the air.

“No communications. No sirens. About 4 hours later cops was coming down the streets asking everybody to evacuate, and I just said well it’s been burning for 4 hours. Let’s just go ahead and watch it,” Lewis said.

“It was shocking. I have been here for years. I never see Marathon like that. Never. It was very very shocking. Kind of nerve-racking cause I didn’t know what it was, and I didn’t know it was going to explode. Blow my crap away,” Loupe said.

Marathon said a pipe started leaking into a containment area overnight yesterday and ignited around 6:30 a.m.

Parish officials said they posted a warning on social media but did not issue a mandatory evacuation order for people within a two-mile radius until 10:15 a.m.

“It’s alarming you know to see what’s going on. So, I understand the residents’ concerns especially for residents who have you know been here for a long time and seen different incidents that can happen,” said Jaclyn Hotard, parish president. “[...] we’ve been assured that all of the impacts are contained to the marathon facility.”

Parish leaders said they’re monitoring the air quality, but many residents are weary.

“I have asthma, I was taking treatment at the moment,” a resident told us.

“Very concerned. Very,” said Loupe.

St. John parish offered transportation to and from two shelters: East St. John Preparatory Academy Gym and West St. John High School.

The evacuation order lasted about four hours and ended around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

