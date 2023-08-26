BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say

Latest News

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Thick smoke billowed for hours Friday (Aug. 25) from a Marathon Petroleum refinery fire that...
Flare-ups continue, but ‘much of’ Marathon refinery fire is out, St. John officials say
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries