Troopers encourage use of website to track ongoing fire threat in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State State said members of the public are encouraged to stay updated about the ongoing fire threat in the state through a wildfire tracking website.

Troopers said the website is called Wildfire Aware and shows the real-time threat that Louisiana communities are facing. Click here to see the website and view a map of fires in the state.

Members of the public can also stay updated by following the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and other officials on social media.

Due to the ongoing fire threat, a statewide burn ban remains in effect. In fact, officials issued an updated burn ban that does not include any burning exceptions. Click here to see the full text of the burn ban.

Any violations of the statewide burn ban could lead to a person facing civil and/or criminal penalties.

