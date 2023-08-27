BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One man is dead and a Sulphur police officer injured following a police pursuit late Saturday night, authorities said.

The suspect crashed his vehicle near Highway 108 and Gum Island Road, then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear whether he was shot by officers or died of a self-inflicted gunshot, she said.

A Sulphur Police Officer was shot during the exchange and received what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, Sulphur officials posted. The officer is being treated at a local hospital.

A female is in custody.

Vincent said the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Sulphur Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies, were involved in a pursuit that began in Cameron Parish.

Cameron Parish officials said the pursuit began in Hackberry when a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, a pursuit ensued, officials said.

The suspect began firing at the Cameron deputy during the pursuit, striking the patrol unit several times, officials said.

Other agencies joined the pursuit as it continued into Calcasieu Parish.

The suspect crashed and began shooting at officers, at which time they returned fire, according to Vincent.

State Police, the lead investigating agency, reports its force investigation unit and crime lab technicians are working to process the scene. Because it is still an active crime scene, they ask people to use alternate routes around the area.

Additionally, State Police ask anyone with information or footage of the incident to share it with investigators by calling (337) 304-3994.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Firefighters continue to extinguish 'flare-ups' at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville on...
Parents trust schools’ move to play jamboree near refinery fire site
U.S. Navy christens new ship in honor of Navajo Tribe
U.S. Navy christens new ship in honor of Navajo Tribe
Florida man linked to social media influencer’s death captured in St. Tammany, officials say
Florida man linked to social media influencer’s death captured in St. Tammany, officials say
U.S. Navy christens new ship in honor of Navajo Tribe
U.S. Navy christens new ship in honor of Navajo Tribe