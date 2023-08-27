Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One man is dead and a Sulphur police officer injured following a police pursuit late Saturday night, authorities said.

The suspect crashed his vehicle near Highway 108 and Gum Island Road, then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear whether he was shot by officers or died of a self-inflicted gunshot, she said.

A Sulphur Police Officer was shot during the exchange and received what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, Sulphur officials posted. The officer is being treated at a local hospital.

A female is in custody.

Vincent said the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Sulphur Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies, were involved in a pursuit that began in Cameron Parish.

Cameron Parish officials said the pursuit began in Hackberry when a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, a pursuit ensued, officials said.

The suspect began firing at the Cameron deputy during the pursuit, striking the patrol unit several times, officials said.

Other agencies joined the pursuit as it continued into Calcasieu Parish.

The suspect crashed and began shooting at officers, at which time they returned fire, according to Vincent.

State Police, the lead investigating agency, reports its force investigation unit and crime lab technicians are working to process the scene. Because it is still an active crime scene, they ask people to use alternate routes around the area.

Additionally, State Police ask anyone with information or footage of the incident to share it with investigators by calling (337) 304-3994.

