Florida man linked to social media influencer’s death captured in St. Tammany, officials say

The body of 22-year-old Beauty Couch is believed to have been found near a burned-out vehicle in Austell.(Family)
The body of 22-year-old Beauty Couch is believed to have been found near a burned-out vehicle in Austell.(Family)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - On Friday (Aug. 25), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit arrested a man from Naples, Florida, in connection with a murder incident in the Atlanta-area.

The suspect was identified as Eugene Louis-Jocques. He was wanted for charges of murder, arson, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Beauty Couch, a renowned social media influencer and Louis-Jocques’ girlfriend.

Couch’s body was discovered on Wednesday (Aug. 23) near her ablaze vehicle in Austell, Georgia.

Through their investigation, detectives with the STPSO Proactive Enforcement Unit pinpointed several locations in the Slidell area that Louis-Jocques might have been frequenting.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Louis-Jocques was sighted driving along Oak Harbor Boulevard near Landmark Drive. Authorities conducted a traffic stop leading to Louis-Jocques’ arrest.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

