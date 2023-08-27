BBB Accredited Business
Hazy skies caused by western Louisiana wildfires

By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are experiencing hazy conditions Sunday (Aug. 27), as smoke from wildfires in western Louisiana moves in.

A cold front coming down from northern Louisiana is blowing the smoke from fires in the northern and western parts of the state into southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, leading to hazy skies and a smoky smell.

Smoke forecast
Smoke forecast(WVUE)

The smoke could linger in the region through Tuesday, as the frontal boundary stalls out over southeastern Louisiana, leaving smoke in the upper atmosphere that can mix down to the surface, especially in the morning hours when winds are calmest.

There is a state-wide burn ban in effect and red flag warnings for much of central Louisiana and Mississippi, where dry conditions and low relative humidity have led to critical fire danger.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(WVUE)

To help prevent wildfires, adhere to the burn ban, be sure to properly dispose of cigarettes, refrain from parking in grassy areas, and make sure trailer chains are not dragging on the pavement causing sparks.

