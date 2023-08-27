Last record high day before storm chances increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be the last day of triple-digit temperatures.

We will see highs around 102 in the area touching the all-time record high for the second time this weekend with some isolated areas near 105. Feels-like temperatures will be around 115 in the afternoon with an excessive heat warning in place.

A cold front dropping down Sunday evening will help to pop up storms, stalling out over the area through the start of the week. This will increase storm chances especially Monday and Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.

Tropical Depression Ten is forecast to move northward across the Gulf to impact Florida as a hurricane by the middle of the week. The next name on the list is Idalia. Our rain chances will be fueled by the cold front lingering over our region, not this system as it is forecast to stay to our east as it is pulled northeastward by a upper-level low over the Great Lakes region.

