LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson

Offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were caused by arson.(MGN Online)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) said multiple wildfires in the area near Union Hill in southwest Rapides Parish on Aug. 24, 2023 were caused by arson.

Investigators with the LDAF, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating to determine who was responsible for starting the fire.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding these fires, investigators are urging you to call law enforcement. To report an arsonist, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-844-954-1221.

All calls are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

