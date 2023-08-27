BBB Accredited Business
Man charged after admitting to burning trash that led to wildfire, authorities say

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A man faces charges after he confessed to burning trash on his property, sparking a wildfire that destroyed 172 acres, according to authorities.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Ryan Miller, 41, is charged with fire raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence and violation of the burn ban.

The fire that Miller is accused of starting burned land in the area of Hano Road off Highway 16 in the Independence area, authorities said. They added that firefighters were unable to contain the flames as they spread to a nearby plantation owned by a timber company.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it under control. Aerial support was used as part of the effort to extinguish the flames.

Officials said the investigation and the efforts to extinguish the flames involved Louisiana State Police, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Amite Fire Department, the Roseland Fire and Police Departments, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

A burn ban remains in place across Louisiana, and authorities warned that anyone caught violating the burn ban will face consequences. Click here to read the full text of the burn ban.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

