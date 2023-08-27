BBB Accredited Business
Parents trust schools’ move to play jamboree near refinery fire site

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Questions remain about how the Marathon Refinery fire in Garyville started and how long it will continue to burn.

Now 24 hours after naphtha, an ingredient used in jet fuel, ignited at the plant, parents in St. John Parish are putting faith in their schools to ensure their kids are safe to play outside.

“Some concerns, but I know they’ve been working on it nonstop,” said Eliseanne Coco, an Edna Karr band mom. “I thought if she told me the school is saying it’s safe enough to come out, I’m going to come and support her.”

A representative of Marathon Petroleum says the air monitoring conducted by the Department of Environmental Quality and that of a third-party tester indicates “non-detectable” impacts from the fire.

“We know they’re not going to put the kids at harm,” Coco said. “Safety first, their health, they take all of that into consideration. So, that makes me feel good about her being out here and them being able to participate.”

Black smoke rising from the refinery was still visible Saturday. Marathon says fire suppression teams still are working to extinguish “flare-ups,” but that the fire has remained in the containment dyke area.

Also in St. John supporting the Karr Cougars is Darvin Riley. He’s focused on the game.

“I heard about it a little bit and as long as the kids are able to play a good game, and get over it, we’ll be alright,” Riley said.

Marathon reports two minor injuries as a result of the fire. 10 other people were evaluated for heat stress.

As triple-digit feels-like temperatures grip Southeastern Louisiana, parents in the stands for the jamboree did their best to stay cool.

“We have a fan, lots of water. I wish we had some charter buses for the school, but she’s excited about it,” Coco said. “It’s her first game, her first jamboree, and we’re just excited to get the season kicked off.”

If you need assistance as a result of the fire, call Marathon’s toll-free number: (866) 601-5880.

