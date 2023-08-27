BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical Storm Idalia drifts towards the Gulf: Hurricane is expected to threaten Florida Wednesday

Bruce: Tropical Storm Idalia drifts north likely a hurricane on Monday
Bruce: Tropical Storm Idalia drifts north likely a hurricane on Monday(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be the final days for several days to come as rain chances move in and soon to be hurricane Idalia moves into the southern Gulf tomorrow. Our rain chances will be fueled by the cold front lingering over our region, not this system, as it is forecast to stay to our east as it is pulled northeastward by an upper-level low over the Great Lakes region. The timing looks like a cat 2 or higher hitting from Tampa to the big bend of Florida Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will increase, especially Monday and Tuesday. A few strong-to-severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to impact Florida as a hurricane this week
Hazy skies in the city Sunday morning
Hazy skies caused by western Louisiana wildfires
Morning weather update for Sunday, Aug. 27
Rain trend this week
Last record-high day before storm chances increase