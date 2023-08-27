Tropical Storm Idalia drifts towards the Gulf: Hurricane is expected to threaten Florida Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be the final days for several days to come as rain chances move in and soon to be hurricane Idalia moves into the southern Gulf tomorrow. Our rain chances will be fueled by the cold front lingering over our region, not this system, as it is forecast to stay to our east as it is pulled northeastward by an upper-level low over the Great Lakes region. The timing looks like a cat 2 or higher hitting from Tampa to the big bend of Florida Wednesday morning.

Bruce: All eyes on the Caribbean and Gulf as Tropical Storm Idalia drifts north towards the Gulf tomorrow. It is expected to became a hurricane by Monday & the track now takes it into the big bend of Florida. Rain chances rise Mon-Tues as a weak front and the storm moves north. pic.twitter.com/VkjjjllTMT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 27, 2023

Rain chances will increase, especially Monday and Tuesday. A few strong-to-severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.

