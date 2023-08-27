Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to impact Florida as a hurricane this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Idalia formed near the Yucatan channel on Sunday (Aug. 27).

The 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center upgraded the system from a tropical depression to a tropical storm with sustained winds at 40 miles per hour. A Hurricane Hunters recon mission Sunday morning also found tropical storm-force winds.

Idalia Satellite (WVUE)

Idalia is forecast to meander near the Yucatan channel over the next day before moving northward at the start of the week. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Western Cuba and the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Heavy flooding rainfall from 2 to 4 inches across the Yucatan Peninsula and 3 to 6 inches in western Cuba. This could lead to urban flash flooding and landslides.

The storm will strengthen as it enters the northeastern Gulf. The NHC is forecasting a Category 1 hurricane upon landfall on the west coast of Florida midweek. Hurricane-force winds are possible from the Florida panhandle to the west coast of the state as early as Tuesday.

Flash flooding is possible with rain totals from 3-6 inches and isolated areas of up to 10 inches possible in western Florida.

The waters in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s and 90 degrees. This could allow the system to strengthen quickly as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.