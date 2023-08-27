U.S. Navy christens new ship in honor of Navajo Tribe

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds gathered at the Bollinger Shipyard in Houma on Saturday (Aug. 26) to witness the christening of the USNS Navajo, a brand-new vessel of the U.S. Navy.

Named in tribute to the Navajo Native American Tribe, the occasion was graced by decorated military members and the Navajo Code Talkers who played an invaluable role during World War II.

“Today we are celebrating the Navajo folks, the Navajo people, and this ship,” said Lora Ann Chaisson, the United Houma Nation’s Chief. “To be able to host these beautiful people. It’s an honor.”

The USNS Navajo is the first of nine vessels aimed to replace the older rescue and salvage ships. These new vessels are set to undertake vital towing and rescue missions worldwide.

Chaisson says this fleet will ensure the Navajo people are remembered for their selfless bravery during World War II.

The highlight for many was the presence of Mr. Peter McDonald, one of the original Code Talkers. Chaisson, deeply moved by his attendance, said, “To be here and to have Mr. Peter McDonald here, a code talker... that to me is the highlight.”

During World War II, the United States Marines selected 29 Navajo men to create a code derived from the intricate Navajo language, making it virtually unbreakable to the enemies.

Katrina Yazzie, a Navajo Nation Veteran Advisory Council member, highlighted the significance of her people’s contributions: “We hold our language really sacred. They literally had names for everything: the machinery, the ships and stuff that they came up with.”

Yazzie felt deeply about the christening, stating, “It’s surreal for me.”

She pointed to the essence of the ship’s name and mission, adding, “We have a little rescue boat that can rescue an aircraft carrier. You cannot underestimate the smallest person because that smallest person is going to pull through.”

The event stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Navajo people and their contributions to the nation. As the USNS Navajo prepares to set sail, it carries with it the legacy of a proud tribe and the undying gratitude of a nation.

