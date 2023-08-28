Bruce: Idalia soon to be a hurricane in the southern Gulf; All eyes on Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we are seeing some much needed rain chances, Idalia is on the verge of becoming the first Gulf hurricane of the season. Idalia will likely continue to intensify as she heads north north east to the western Florida peninsula to the big bend area. As of now we will see near near zero impacts from the storm.

Bruce: Idalia will become a hurricane and a strong one at that. Here is a snapshot of noon tomorrow of a well defined eye, as Florida braces for a major landfall Wednesday morning. We will have near zero impacts here. pic.twitter.com/DfHra5MEp0 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 28, 2023

Locally as expected we saw a front push south into the region brining in much needed rain chances. We will continue to see a shower or two in the region through the Tuesday as that boundary stalls near us. The other benefit is this system is helping to steer Idalia east away from the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The storm is moving into the Gulf of Mexico expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida by Wednesday morning.

The north central Gulf Coast is primed for a break from the scorching heat with a return to more typical summer weather with highs in the low to middle 90s. The circulation around Idalia will actually keep us in a drier northeast breeze mid-week leading to a couple of drier days. The end of the week into the weekend we will see more standard rain coverage of 30 to 40 percent and near normal temperatures in the low 90s.

Franklin reached major hurricane status in the Atlantic, but is expected to stay out to sea without effecting any more land areas.

