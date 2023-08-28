BBB Accredited Business
Fire extinguished days after chemical leak ignited at Marathon Petroleum, plant officials say

Fire at Marathon Refinery sends smoke over the skies in St. John Parish
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Four days after a chemical storage tank began leaking and ignited, blackening the St. John Parish skies in plumes of smoke, officials say the last of the hot spots have been put out and the fire is officially extinguished as of Monday (Aug. 28) morning.

A spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum says air quality monitoring will continue in the impacted area of the Garyville refinery.

Plant officials say naphtha leaked out of a storage tank and caught fire around 7 a.m. on Friday in a “containment dike” surrounding the tank.

A two-mile evacuation order was issued by Parish President Jaclyn Hotard just before 10 a.m. out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities have maintained that there were no off-site impacts and no threat to the public.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

