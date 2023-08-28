Four shot, two reported dead, including a teen, in separate New Orleans shootings minutes apart, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate shootings just minutes apart on Sunday evening (Aug. 27).

The first incident was reported in the 12000 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial reports from the NOPD arrived at approximately 5:41 p.m., with confirmations following at 6:37 p.m.

Police say they found two gunshot wound victims on the scene. The victims were identified as a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Reports say police received word of the incident at 5:58 p.m., and it was confirmed at 6:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds; one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both investigations are currently active and ongoing. As of now, no further details have been made available.

