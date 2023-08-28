BBB Accredited Business
Four shot, two reported dead in separate New Orleans shootings minutes apart, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate shootings just minutes apart on Sunday evening (Aug. 27).

The first incident was reported in the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial reports from the NOPD arrived at approximately 5:41 p.m., with confirmations following at 6:37 p.m.

Police say they found two gunshot wound victims on the scene. One of them was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Reports say police received word of the incident at 5:58 p.m., and it was confirmed at 6:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds; one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both investigations are currently active and ongoing. As of now, no further details have been made available.

