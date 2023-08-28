BBB Accredited Business
Idalia to become a major hurricane impact for Florida

The storm will enter the Gulf on Tuesday
Latest Idalia Track
Latest Idalia Track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Idalia is slowly getting better organized over the Yucatan Channel and is now forecast to become a major hurricane in the Gulf.

The latest track indicates a north movement off the tip of Cuba will continue before entering into the Gulf overnight tonight. This north movement will slowly bend back towards Florida beginning on Tuesday. On this track, the trajectory of landfall takes the storm into the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday morning.

All indications are the environment ahead of Idalia is favorable for strengthening and in some cases rapid intensification. Idalia will quickly become a hurricane once over the Gulf followed by a Category 3 by the time it approaches the Florida coast. The current intensity forecast shows a 115 mph Category 3 as it crosses the coast.

A Hurricane Watch is up for a long stretch of Florida’s West Coast. Storm Surge watches are in place as well. All residents that live in the Florida Peninsula will see impacts from this storm.

Locally here is Louisiana, a storm moving east of us always dries out the atmosphere and brings us lower humidity. We can expect that weather around here by Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane Watch for Florida's West Coast
Hurricane Watch for Florida's West Coast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)

