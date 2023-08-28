Idalia forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a major hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Idalia is close to hurricane strength on Monday afternoon as it lingers near western Cuba in the Caribbean.

As Idalia continues to track north into the eastern Gulf, the system is expected to begin rapidly intensifying. Sea surface temperatures in this area of the Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s and 90s.

Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify into a major Category 3 hurricane prior to making landfall on the west coast of Florida by Wednesday morning.

Idalia Track (WVUE)

The 4 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center emphasized the threat of “life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds,” increasing for parts of Florida. The new track has also been extended westward to Indian Pass, Florida.

The westward shift is due to the system’s interaction with an upper-level low in the central Gulf. As this feature drops southwest, models are indicating Idalia could move more westward as it travels around the low.

Storm surge inundation from 8 to 12 feet above ground level is possible in the Big Bend region of western Florida. Storm surge warnings are in effect from Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. Storm surge warnings mean a life-threatening storm surge is a threat within the next 36 hours. Storm surge watches extend farther south down the Peninsula to Chocoloskee.

Areas along the Georgia coast and coastal South Carolina are also included in storm surge watches.

Peak Storm Surge (WVUE)

Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive by Tuesday morning for the western Florida Peninsula. Hurricane warnings are in effect from Apalachicola to south of Tampa with the potential for destructive hurricane-force winds. A hurricane watch extends farther south to north of Fort Meyers, which is included in a tropical storm warning.

Flooding rainfall from 6 to 10 inches is possible in some areas from the Big Bend region to the southeast US coastline.

Idalia is forecast to remain a Category 1 hurricane over the Florida Peninsula and southeastern Georgia before weakening to a tropical storm near the Carolinas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.