Krewe of Jefferson no longer parading after 50 years

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of Jefferson, which hosts the oldest truck parade in Metairie, says they will no longer participate in Mardi Gras due to a lack of participation.

In 2022, the Krewe boasted 3,500 members and 75 truck floats that paraded through Metairie on Mardi Gras Day.

Organizers made the announcement on Facebook on Mon., Aug. 28.

After 51 years, the Krewe of Jefferson is no longer participating in Mardi Gras due to the lack of participation thank you. Posted by Krewe of Jefferson on Monday, August 28, 2023

The parade first rolled in 1973 with a dozen trucks.

