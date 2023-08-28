Krewe of Jefferson no longer parading after 50 years
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of Jefferson, which hosts the oldest truck parade in Metairie, says they will no longer participate in Mardi Gras due to a lack of participation.
In 2022, the Krewe boasted 3,500 members and 75 truck floats that paraded through Metairie on Mardi Gras Day.
Organizers made the announcement on Facebook on Mon., Aug. 28.
The parade first rolled in 1973 with a dozen trucks.
