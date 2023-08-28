BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.(Lee Road Fire Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man was issued a misdemeanor summons for starting a trash fire during the state’s burn ban that got out of control and burned up over 170 acres of land west of Amite.

READ MORE Trash fire spreads, scorches over 170 acres near Amite, chief says

Ryan Miller, 41, of Independence confessed to investigators last Thursday (Aug. 24) with the Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry who traced the origin of the fire to his property. He is facing a possible charge of criminal negligence and for violating the burn ban.

Investigators say that the fire started on Hano Road on Highway 16, near the Tangipahoa and St. Helena parish line. First responders were unable to control the initial blaze as it spread to a nearby pine plantation owned by a local timber company.

A multi-agency response with units from both Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes was able to control the fire around 8 p.m.

There were no injuries and there was no damage to structures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) had a vintage performance against the Texans....
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints preseason finale vs Texans
Saints fans walk away disappointed after losing to the Texans
Saints fans walk away disappointed after losing to the Texans
84-year-old Folsom woman dies after brush fire incident in St. Tammany Parish
84-year-old Folsom woman dies after brush fire incident in St. Tammany Parish
Fire at Marathon Refinery sends smoke over the skies in St. John Parish
St. John Parish school cancels classes Monday amid environmental safety concerns