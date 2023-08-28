BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: The heat finally breaks

After all time record highs Sunday
Idalia makes it way from the Caribbean towards the Gulf Monday August 28, 2023 and is...
Idalia makes it way from the Caribbean towards the Gulf Monday August 28, 2023 and is forecasted to become a strong hurricane before landfall in Florida.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As expected we saw a front push south into the region Sunday with temperatures soaring ahead of the boundary to all time records with New Orleans International topping out at 105 degrees before the welcomed rain showed up in some areas. We will continue to see a shower or two in the region through the afternoon as that boundary stalls near us. The other benefit is this system is helping to steer Idalia east away from the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The storm is moving into the Gulf of Mexico expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida by Wednesday morning.

The north central Gulf Coast is primed for a break from the scorching heat with a return to more typical summer weather with highs in the low to middle 90s. The circulation around Idalia will actually keep us in a drier northeast breeze mid-week leading to a couple of drier days. The end of the week into the weekend we will see more standard rain coverage of 30 to 40 percent and near normal temperatures in the low 90s.

Franklin reached major hurricane status in the Atlantic, but is expected to stay out to sea without effecting any more land areas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Latest Idalia Track
Idalia expected to become a major hurricane impact for Florida
Today's rain chance
Storm chances are back to start the week
Morning weather update for Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Sunday, Aug. 27