St. John Parish school cancels classes Monday amid environmental safety concerns
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School announced the cancellation of classes on Monday, August 28.
According to a post on social media, Officials emphasize that this move, rooted in an abundance of caution, is to prioritize the student’s and staff’s health and safety.
