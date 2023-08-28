St. John Parish school cancels classes Monday amid environmental safety concerns

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School announced the cancellation of classes on Monday, August 28.

According to a post on social media, Officials emphasize that this move, rooted in an abundance of caution, is to prioritize the student’s and staff’s health and safety.

GMMS Parents and Stakeholders: In our commitment to safety and to err on the side of caution, we have made the decision... Posted by St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools on Sunday, August 27, 2023

