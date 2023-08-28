BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storm chances are back to start the week

High storms chances are in the forecast early this new work week
Today's rain chance
Today's rain chance(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is in the air and it’s in the form of better storm chances with not as hot of conditions.

For your Monday, be ready for storms...especially as we head into this afternoon. Now some storm activity did pop up overnight but as we transition into the morning hours those storms should dissipate. After some heating of the day, more storms are likely to develop by afternoon with the coverage of rain today around 70%. The additional storm chance and cloud cover will hold us down by about 10 degrees compared to yesterday’s 105, highs should be 94-95 today.

More storm chances will be there on Tuesday as our attention turns to the Gulf as what will likely be Hurricane Idalia lifts north. All model guidance remains set on this being a Florida storm but a strengthening one on approach. Usually a storm going to our east brings us a dry, northerly flow. I expect that to happen Wednesday and Thursday once the storm makes landfall in Florida.

Next weekend brings a more typical summer pattern with a mixture of sun and storms as highs stick to the low 90s.

Outside of Idalia in the tropics, no other areas are of immediate concern for us. Franklin is a hurricane but continues to lift out to sea.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Bruce: Tropical Storm Idalia drifts north likely a hurricane on Monday
Tropical Storm Idalia drifts towards the Gulf as she gets stronger: Hurricane is expected to threaten Florida Wednesday
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to impact Florida as a hurricane this week
Hazy skies in the city Sunday morning
Hazy skies caused by western Louisiana wildfires
Morning weather update for Sunday, Aug. 27