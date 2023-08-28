Storm chances are back to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is in the air and it’s in the form of better storm chances with not as hot of conditions.

For your Monday, be ready for storms...especially as we head into this afternoon. Now some storm activity did pop up overnight but as we transition into the morning hours those storms should dissipate. After some heating of the day, more storms are likely to develop by afternoon with the coverage of rain today around 70%. The additional storm chance and cloud cover will hold us down by about 10 degrees compared to yesterday’s 105, highs should be 94-95 today.

More storm chances will be there on Tuesday as our attention turns to the Gulf as what will likely be Hurricane Idalia lifts north. All model guidance remains set on this being a Florida storm but a strengthening one on approach. Usually a storm going to our east brings us a dry, northerly flow. I expect that to happen Wednesday and Thursday once the storm makes landfall in Florida.

Next weekend brings a more typical summer pattern with a mixture of sun and storms as highs stick to the low 90s.

Outside of Idalia in the tropics, no other areas are of immediate concern for us. Franklin is a hurricane but continues to lift out to sea.

