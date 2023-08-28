Two years since Ida, Lafourche focusing on housing and internet access

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - As the two-year mark since the catastrophic Hurricane Ida’s landfall approaches, the people of Lafourche are still grappling with the aftermath of the devastating storm.

Despite the passage of time, recovery efforts are ongoing. The community is working tirelessly to enhance its defenses against future storms.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Parish President Archie Chaisson. “We still have about 700 people still in temporary housing.”

Chaisson says most people still displaced are renters.

Ida struck on Aug. 29, 2021, unleashing 129mph winds that left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Even though a mandatory evacuation order was issued, only around half of the residents heeded the call, leading to dire conditions for those who remained.

“It was like a third-world country,” Jeray Jambon recalled. “There was no running water. You had to literally weave in and out of downed powerlines from Thibodaux to LaRose. It just kept getting worse and worse and worse.”

For many, the process of rebuilding has been agonizingly slow, compounded by ongoing battles with insurance companies.

Parish, state, and federal leaders are working to make the area more resilient. The American Rescue Plan’s funding has facilitated the provision of high-speed and affordable internet to both residences and businesses in Lafourche.

“Access to knowledge is the great equalizer,” Mitch Landrieu said. “And the president wanted to make sure that we leveled the playing field.”

Governor John Bel Edwards says there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We know now that we have several hundred families still living in travel trailers,” Gov. Edwards said. “That’s not where you want to be should another hurricane come ashore.”

Chaisson said parish officials are working with LIGA and have filed suit to get more affordable and permanent housing to get families out of FEMA trailers.

