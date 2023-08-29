BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in Plaquemines Parish on Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning just before opening hours.(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - When you live in Louisiana every day, sometimes you can forget how different the state is compared to other parts of the country.

That is until...you see a giant alligator right before you get your shopping done.

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in Plaquemines Parish on Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning just before opening hours.

Imagine walking into work, coffee in hand, and being greeted at the door by a big ole gator.

That’s what Plaquemines deputies say happened on Tuesday. Just a gator looking for a deal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

generic graphic
NOPD investigating fatal shooting in West Lake Forest
Washington Parish Public School workers protest pay
Washington Parish Public School workers protest pay
Wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate 18th anniversary of Katrina making landfall
Wreath laying ceremonies to commemorate 18th anniversary of Katrina making landfall
Parents of Chalmette High students packed a town hall meeting Monday (Aug. 28) with the St....
Parents discuss Chalmette High safety concerns at St. Bernard school board town hall