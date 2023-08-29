Appellate court restores Jefferson Parish council candidate Derrick Shepherd to fall ballot

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - An appellate court on Monday (Aug. 28) overturned a week-old judge’s decision that had disqualified Jefferson Parish school board member Derrick Shepherd from running for a parish council seat this fall over a residency challenge.

Louisiana’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal reversed the Aug. 21 ruling of 24th Judicial District Court Judge Danyelle Taylor, who determined that Shepherd held a primary residence not in Marrero but in Harrison County, Miss. Taylor upheld a challenge to Shepherd’s eligibility filed Aug. 17 by plaintiff Karen Dickerson, according to court records.

The district court ruling made Shepherd ineligible to run against incumbent Byron Lee for his 3rd District seat on the Jefferson Parish Council. Later the same day, Taylor ruled in favor of Lee in a separate challenge to his eligibility, also filed on residency grounds.

Taylor’s rulings would have left Lee unopposed in the Oct. 14 election for his seat, as qualifying closed Aug. 10 with only the two candidates seeking the seat. The district includes Kenner and much of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

The appellate court sympathized with Taylor in its ruling, noting the challenger produced two notarized documents in which Shepherd “acknowledged his intent” to reside in Gulfport as his principal residence as late as 2021 and provided testimony that Shepherd owned two vehicles registered out of state, one in Texas and one in Mississippi.

Shepherd testified in Taylor’s hearing that he owns 57 properties in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi and that his sleeping arrangements vary based on whether he gets “lucky” or is “invited” to sleep elsewhere, according to court documents.

“Upon a thorough review of the record on appeal, we find there is a factual basis upon which the trial judge could have found that Mrs. Dickerson met her burden to prove a prima facie case to disqualify Mr. Shepherd,” the appellate panel wrote. “We further find, given the inconsistencies in Mr. Shepherd’s testimony, that a factual basis exists to support a finding that Mr. Shepherd’s testimony lacked credibility.”

The Jefferson Parish Home Rule Charter requires that a council member “shall be a qualified elector of the parish and shall have been legally domiciled and have actually resided in the parish for at least one year immediately preceding the time of qualifying for office in an area which, at the time of qualification, is within the district.”

The most oft-cited difference between the two concepts of domicile and residence is that a person can have several residences, but only one domicile.

But the appellate court also cited rebuttal evidence provided by Shepherd to prove both his domicile and actual residence are in Marrero, including his driver’s license, voter registration, income tax returns and notarized notice of candidacy forms.

“Upon review of the record, and considering the Louisiana Supreme Court’s instruction that ‘the law favors candidacy and must be liberally construed so as to promote rather than defeat candidacy,’ we find that Mr. Shepherd, based on the objective documentary evidence alone, sufficiently rebutted Mrs. Dickerson’s prima facie case in this election challenge,” the appellate court wrote. “We find that Mr. Shepherd met his burden to rebut Mrs. Dickerson’s case and has sufficiently proved that he meets the requirements to qualify as a candidate for the upcoming Jefferson Parish Council election.”

