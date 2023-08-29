Bruce: Storms break up before Wednesday morning as Idalia churns towards Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are seeing some evening storms Tuesday that will break up after dark.

The big weather headline is Hurricane Idalia making its way toward the Florida coast. Forecasts continue to show a landfall as a major hurricane in the Big Bend region, providing an opportunity for the highly populated western Gulf Coast including the Tampa area to be in the strongest part of the storm.

Bruce: Hurricane Idalia getting strong with expected landfall tomorrow morning in the big bend of Florida. On the backside we will see breezy and nice conditions here Wednesday-Thursday. pic.twitter.com/si5Ol2sudj — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 29, 2023

Tropical Depression 11 formed well out in the Atlantic east of major Hurricane Franklin. While Franklin will pass just west of Bermuda, TD 11 does not appear that it will make any impact on land. Our old trough is also protecting our region from seeing major effects from Idalia. We will actually see a northeasterly wind keeping pleasant and drier conditions in place for Wednesday and Thursday. More much-needed rain will return in time for the weekend.

