Classes canceled as Washington Parish Public School workers protest pay

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of Washington Parish Public School workers went on strike Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning to protest for higher pay.

Employees of the school district told Fox 8 on Monday night that school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, and other support employees planned to stage a walkout and protest for higher pay outside the school district’s offices starting at 9 a.m.

Workers cite low pay coupled with ever-increasing inflation as part of their concern.

The Washington school superintendent says that a meeting is scheduled for Thursday in hopes of addressing and possibly alleviating some of these issues.

