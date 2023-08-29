BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Classes canceled as Washington Parish Public School workers protest pay

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of Washington Parish Public School workers went on strike Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning to protest for higher pay.

READ MORE Public school classes canceled Tuesday in Washington Parish as employees plan walkout over pay

Employees of the school district told Fox 8 on Monday night that school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, and other support employees planned to stage a walkout and protest for higher pay outside the school district’s offices starting at 9 a.m.

Workers cite low pay coupled with ever-increasing inflation as part of their concern.

The Washington school superintendent says that a meeting is scheduled for Thursday in hopes of addressing and possibly alleviating some of these issues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Terrebonne Parish continues to recover 2 years after Ida
Terrebonne Parish continues to recover 2 years after Ida
Wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate 18th anniversary of Katrina making landfall
Wreath-laying ceremonies on the 18th anniversary of Katrina’s landfall
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
generic graphic
NOPD investigating fatal shooting in West Lake Forest