Covington man arrested, accused of shooting 10-year-old boy

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Covington man was arrested Monday (Aug. 28) after allegedly firing a gun toward a crowd and striking a 10-year-old boy, police said.

Stephen Dajon Miller was booked with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and narcotics possession following the shooting, which Covington Police said occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of West 32nd Avenue.

According to police, Miller arrived at a residence on that block “after an altercation and fired several gunshots toward a group of bystanders.”

Only the 10-year-old boy was shot. Police did not detail the boy’s injury, but said he was taken by ambulance for hospital treatment and discharged Monday evening.

Police said Miller fled after the shooting but was found and arrested without incident at his residence.

