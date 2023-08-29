BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Covington man arrested, accused of shooting 10-year-old boy

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Covington man was arrested Monday (Aug. 28) after allegedly firing a gun toward a crowd and striking a 10-year-old boy, police said.

Stephen Dajon Miller was booked with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and narcotics possession following the shooting, which Covington Police said occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of West 32nd Avenue.

According to police, Miller arrived at a residence on that block “after an altercation and fired several gunshots toward a group of bystanders.”

Only the 10-year-old boy was shot. Police did not detail the boy’s injury, but said he was taken by ambulance for hospital treatment and discharged Monday evening.

Police said Miller fled after the shooting but was found and arrested without incident at his residence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Lucky Dogs is the only pushcart vendor currently permitted to serve customers in the French...
ZURIK: Council moves to allow more pushcart vendors in French Quarter, end Lucky Dogs’ monopoly
The Washington Parish School System announced cancelation of classes for Tuesday (Aug. 28), as...
Public school classes canceled Tuesday in Washington Parish as employees plan walkout over pay
Student arrested with gun at Slidell's Salmen High after live stream seen by Alexandria police
Killer of Edna Karr student-athlete avoids murder trial with plea deal for manslaughter