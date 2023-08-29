Hurricane Idalia forecast to bring ‘catastrophic’ storm surge to the US coastline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia is forecast to bring ‘catastrophic’ storm surge to the Big Bend region of Florida by Wednesday.

The latest National Hurricane Center advisory included storm surge forecasts of 10 to 15 feet above ground level from the Aucilla River to Yankeetown where the eye wall could make landfall. Even areas farther south to Tampa Bay could see up to 7 feet of life-threatening storm surge.

Peak Storm Surge (WVUE)

Idalia is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying over the coming day.

Hurricane-force winds will be possible across the Big Bend region with hurricane warnings in effect. Tropical storm warnings are in effect west to Apalachicola and south of Fort Meyers.

Flooding rainfall is possible from the Big Bend area up through southern North Carolina by the end of the week. Six to ten inches of rainfall in some areas may lead to flooding.

Hurricane Idalia (WVUE)

Peak of Hurricane Season

As we are watching another hurricane enter the Gulf at the end of August, we are also remembering the anniversaries of two other destructive storms - Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida. Both made landfall on the Louisiana coastline as Category 4 hurricanes.

There are many other storm anniversaries around this time and Labor Day. There is a reason we see so many strong storms at this time of year.

Hurricane Tracks (WVUE)

As we get into the end of August and the start of September we are in the peak of hurricane season. This is typically when we start to see activity ramping up and stronger storms.

It is also the reason we see so many “I” named storms retired.

The World Meteorological Society maintains a list of storm names to reduce confusion when one or more storms occur at the same time.

The lists are rotated every six years. The current list was recycled from 2017, 2011, and 2005.

When a storm is particularly deadly or destructive, the name is retired from the list. Katrina was retired from the current list and replaced by Katia.

Retired Names (WVUE)

Just last year we saw Hurricane Ian retire from the storm name list after devastating the Florida coastline near Fort Meyers. “I” named storms are the most frequently retired names since we began naming storms with 14 names retired.

This is because “I” is located near the middle of the storm name list, and in a typical season aligns with the peak of hurricane season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.