Nicondra: Welcomed rain in the forecast again as we watch Idalia to the east

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stormy conditions left impressive rain totals in some locations through the evening hours. We could see another round through the afternoon and evening as the old frontal boundary draped across the area will continue to provide a focus for showers and storms again today. The big weather headline is Hurricane Idalia making its way towards the Florida coast. Forecast continue to show a landfall as a major hurricane in the big bend region providing an opportunity for the highly populated western Gulf Coast including the Tampa area to be in the strongest part of the storm. Tropical Depression 11 formed well out in the Atlantic east of major Hurricane Franklin. While Franklin will pass just west of Bermuda, TD 11 does not appear that it will make any impact on land. Our old trough is also protecting our region from seeing major effects from Idalia. We will actually see a northeasterly wind keeping pleasant and drier conditions in place for Wednesday and Thursday. More much needed rain will return in time for the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.