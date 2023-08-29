BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating fatal shooting in West Lake Forest

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Monday (Aug. 28) night in the West Lake Forest neighborhood.

Police say the man sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial call was made around 11 p.m.

