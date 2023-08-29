NOPD investigating fatal shooting in West Lake Forest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Monday (Aug. 28) night in the West Lake Forest neighborhood.

Police say the man sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial call was made around 11 p.m.

