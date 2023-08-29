One more day of storms before a dry breeze moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All eyes are on Idalia which is now a hurricane and has entered the Gulf of Mexico.

Today’s forecast doesn’t really have much influence from the storm as we have an old front stalled over the area which is how we’ll continue our “better” rain chances. A 40% storm coverage is expected through the day today with some of those storms being on the heavy side. The extra clouds and rain around the region likely holds our highs in the low 90s.

Idalia’s impacts in our weather will be felt Wednesday and again on Thursday but it will bring us all good things. A dry, northerly breeze will increase on the backside of the storm leading to lower humidity and some sunny days. You will notice the heat a bit more due to abundant sun but highs will be manageable. I’m thinking we top out in the middle 90s during the dry stretch. Lows could dip into the 60s north of the lake making for a pleasant feel in the morning hours.

After that dry run for a day or two, models indicate an influx of tropical moisture surging in on Friday on into next weekend. This could spell a weekend filled with storms and rain. Right now rain chances are around 40-60% but that may increase with time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.