Parents discuss Chalmette High safety concerns at St. Bernard school board town hall

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Following a large fight this month, after which several students were arrested, parents of Chalmette High School teens packed into the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex on Monday night (Aug. 28) for a town hall with members of the school board and law enforcement, seeking solutions for what some called an unsafe campus environment.

The Aug. 18 melee at the school resulted in the arrests of eight students, while videos of the fight were widely shared on social media. During the incident, a school resource officer deployed his Taser on at least two students in an effort to subdue them.

Two teachers also sustained minor injuries.

“I know that we have active recruitment opportunities right now for mental health clinicians and counselors,” said Millie Harris, the District 8 school board member. “We have to address the root problem and not the actions that come from that problem. We have to have a good, strong culture and disciplinary process in place. We have to have consistent, fair, necessary consequences for students who don’t do what they’re supposed to do.”

Parents at the town hall, which was organized by Concerned Parents for Students of St. Bernard Schools, brought up ideas including hiring more school resource officers, installing metal detectors at the doors and policing students’ cellphone usage more during the school day.

Board members rejected the idea of metal detectors, saying they would cause a bottleneck at the school’s entrance and make students feel unsafe.

Superintendent Doris Voitier said she has been willing to pay for more school resource officers, but that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently understaffed.

“It’s never been an issue of money between the school district and the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff James Pohlmann said. “When I tell you about being short, we’re suffering the same things that everybody else suffers, right? Teachers, our first responders, our fire departments. It’s just hard to find people who want to go back to work.”

Voitier said there are currently two full-time school resource officers deployed at Chalmette High.

Harris said the community needs to discuss ways to take action to address the root causes of the problem, including through mentoring problems such as “Dads on Duty.”

“If we want to solve problems in the hallway, it’s not putting a police officer or a hired security officer in the hallway,” Harris said. “It is having more adults available to provide the guidance and support and direction in the hallway. Teenagers are teenagers. They’re going to wander around if they’re not directed where to go.”

Under her proposal, the school system would ask Chalmette High students’ fathers to step up and join the mentorship program, be vetted by law enforcement and act as mentors in students’ lives.

“Since this has happened, we’ve had some additional conversations and additional organizations come up and offer their support, which we’d welcome in schools,” Voitier said. “What we would like to do is look at developing a more refined mentor program.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.