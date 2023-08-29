BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Public school classes canceled Tuesday in Washington Parish as employees plan walkout over pay

The Washington Parish School System announced cancelation of classes for Tuesday (Aug. 28), as...
The Washington Parish School System announced cancelation of classes for Tuesday (Aug. 28), as district employees announced plans to protest for higher salaries.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish public school system announced that classes would be canceled Tuesday (Aug. 29), due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Employees of the school district told Fox 8 that school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and other support employees planned to stage a walkout and protest for higher pay outside the school district’s offices starting at 9 a.m.

The cancelation notice posted by the district on social media Monday night warned that “all employees shall report to work at their normal time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Slidell Police said they arrested a 17-year-old student Monday (Aug. 28) after the boy...
Student arrested after live-streaming with gun at Salmen High in Slidell
Edna Karr student-athlete Keyron Ross (left) was shot and killed in Algiers on Jan. 26, 2022,...
Killer of Edna Karr student pleads guilty to manslaughter, avoids murder trial
Lafourche Parish still recovering two years after Hurricane Ida
Two years since Ida, Lafourche focusing on housing and internet access
Fire at Marathon Petroleum's Garyville refinery on Aug. 25 sends smoke over the skies in St....
Fire extinguished days after chemical leak ignited at Marathon Petroleum, plant officials say