Public school classes canceled Tuesday in Washington Parish as employees plan walkout over pay
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish public school system announced that classes would be canceled Tuesday (Aug. 29), due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Employees of the school district told Fox 8 that school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and other support employees planned to stage a walkout and protest for higher pay outside the school district’s offices starting at 9 a.m.
The cancelation notice posted by the district on social media Monday night warned that “all employees shall report to work at their normal time.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.