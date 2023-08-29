BBB Accredited Business
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary

“Obviously, really disappointed, really sad for him,” Coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday morning about the arrest of the sophomore tight end and Georgia transfer.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska football player is in jail in connection to the burglary of a Lincoln liquor and vape shop.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to Sj’s Liquor and Vape Shop near 27th and O Streets around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln Police responded to Sj's Liquor and Vape shop near 27th and O Streets around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2023 on the report of a burglary.(City of Lincoln Traffic Cameras)

On scene, LPD said the glass door to the store was shattered by large cement pieces from a nearby parking lot.

Police said officers saw Arik Gilbert, 21, walking toward an exit while carrying a bag, which was later discovered to contain more than $1,600 worth of items, including vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters.

Gilbert was booked into jail for burglary.

A Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is in jail in connection to the burglary of a Lincoln liquor and vape shop.(KOLN)

The sophomore tight end is a Georgia transfer. He was awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA for this season.

Coach Matt Rhule said he got a call about the news as soon as he came into work Tuesday.

“Obviously, really disappointed, really sad for him,” Rhule said. “When we took Arik, we knew we had a really good group of people who were going to help him through some of the issues he’s dealing with in his life. I’ve been really proud of the job he’s done this spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles, he’s been working to overcome them. We have a great group of people here trying to help him and then, obviously, last night happens.”

The front door of Sj's Liquor and Vape is boarded up Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 after an early morning burglary.(10/11 NOW)

