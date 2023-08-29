BBB Accredited Business
Terrebonne Parish continues to recover 2 years after Ida

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - In addition to Hurricane Katrina’s anniversary, Aug. 29 also marks two years since Hurricane Ida’s landfall, and communities in Terrebonne Parish are still recovering two years later.

Ida devastated families in Houma and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Some parish government buildings have been replaced and more homes have been built but some say there’s still a long way to go.

Parish leaders say they’re trying to build more affordable homes so people can move back into their communities.

But because of delays with FEMA, insurance companies, and the cost of labor, recovery is slow and emotional for many.

“People would say two years is a long period of time,” said Louise Billito of the United Houma Nation Council. “After going through a devastating event like Hurricane Ida, two years is not a long time to recover. I think we’re going to be in recovery, I’m just estimating, but recovery is going to take another three or four years in order for people to get back to where they were or at least to be comfortable again.”

Parish officials say they spent more than 200 million dollars in Ida recovery efforts and they hope the funds will be reimbursed through FEMA.

