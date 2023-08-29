BBB Accredited Business
Wreath-laying ceremonies on the 18th anniversary of Katrina’s landfall

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials in Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes are laying wreaths at the foot of Canal Street and in Shell Beach to commemorate the 18th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

In New Orleans, a host of dignitaries including New Orleans Mayor, the Honorable Latoya Cantrell, elected officials, community, and civic leaders are expected to lay a wreath at the memorial site where almost 100 unclaimed or unidentified victims of Hurricane Katrina are interred.

At Shell Beach, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, along with other local officials will attend a ceremony at the Hurricane Katrina Memorial, where each year a remembrance ceremony is held in memory of storm victims.

